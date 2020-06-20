Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puducherry reports 30 COVID-19 positive cases every day, need to be careful: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said that though the Union Territory has a small population it is reporting 30 COVID-19 positive cases everyday, hence, people need to be very careful and protect their lives and livelihood.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:15 IST
Puducherry reports 30 COVID-19 positive cases every day, need to be careful: Kiran Bedi
Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said that though the Union Territory has a small population it is reporting 30 COVID-19 positive cases everyday, hence, people need to be very careful and protect their lives and livelihood. "We are getting 30 active COVID cases everyday in a small population like Puducherry. If our law enforcement, medical staff and sanitation workers will also get affected then who will protect us? We have to be very careful and protect our lives and livelihood," said Bedi.

"This is not the time for small functions and not the time to invite people at home from neighbouring states as some of these states are still under lockdown. We have to protect our rural areas and urban areas. It's a question of life and livelihood. We must wear a mask, keep sanitation and social distance anywhere we are," she added. Public services are coming under heavy stress, they cannot be over stretched. Every individual owns a responsibility, Bedi added.

Puducherry has so far reported 286 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa rope in promising defender Sanson Pereira

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Saturday announced the signing of promising 22-year-old defender Sanson Pereira from Salgaocar SC on a two-year deal. A left-back by trade, the youngster joins the Gaurs after impressing everyone with his ...

Four injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Rampur sector

Four civilians were on Saturday injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army spokespersonOn 20 June, 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan init...

Locust attack in two villages of UP's Mahoba

A swarm of locusts attacked trees and crops in two villages in Charkhari area of Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district on Saturday, officials said. The swarm arrived in Swasamaaf village on Saturday afternoon but vigilant villagers used drums and ...

French soccer allowing fans back from July 10

French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000. Nol Le Grat, president of the French Football Federation, says it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020