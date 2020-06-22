Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur pol crisis: NDA's central leadership apprised of Sangma, Himanta patch-up talks

The NDA's central leadership has been apprised of discussions Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had with the legislators of the BJP and the NPP to find a way out of the political stalemate in Manipur triggered by the resignation of nine ruling coalition members, sources in the two parties said on Monday.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:48 IST
Manipur pol crisis: NDA's central leadership apprised of Sangma, Himanta patch-up talks

The NDA's central leadership has been apprised of discussions Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had with the legislators of the BJP and the NPP to find a way out of the political stalemate in Manipur triggered by the resignation of nine ruling coalition members, sources in the two parties said on Monday. Sangma, who is also the national president of the regional outfit, National People's Party (NPP), and BJP's troubleshooter Sarma met legislators of the two parties during their day-long visit on Sunday to Manipur, where the Congress has cobbled a new alliance to oust the BJP-led coalition from power.

Assam minister Sarma is also convener of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). The two returned from the Manipur capital late Sunday night.

Conrad Sangma, before leaving Imphal, said the Manipur issue has been brought to the notice of the central leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The two senior leaders had flown here to hold talks with the legislators of the BJP as well as its regional ally NPP to iron out differences between the two parties.

The NPP is also part of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coalition. The government led by N Biren Singh plunged into trouble after nine members of the BJP-led coalition, including four ministers of the NPP, resigned last Wednesday.

Sangma is heading a government in Meghalaya and is in alliance with the BJP in the state. The BJP's two MLAs had also contributed to his party nominee's victory in the Rajya Sabha poll. The opposition Congress had questioned why Sangma and Sarma were not quarantined under COVID-19 norms like the two AICC observers-Ajay Maken and Gaurav Gogoi- when they arrived in Imphal last Friday.

Manipur Congress President Moirangthem Okendra had highlighted the issue the previous day and described it as "highly condemnable". "Maken and Gogoi were quarantined by the Manipur government. Are the norms valid only for Congress people? Is this your political revenge? Is law not equal for all?" Assam Congress spokesperson Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee had also asked.

Reacting to this, Sarma, who is leading the fight against the novel coronavirus is Assam, had said on Sunday that no rule related to COVID-19 guidelines has been violated by him. "A person who comes for a day-long visit is exempted from quarantine in both Assam and Manipur," said Sarma.

Besides the NPP ministers, the rest five who tendered resignation included three rebel BJP MLAs, the lone All Indian Trinamool Congress legislator and an Independent. After the victory of the BJP candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba in Rajya Sabha polls, the party claimed that it is in command in Manipur.

But, without a final decision on the disqualification cases against the seven Congress MLAs who had crossed over to the BJP shortly after the 2017 state polls, proving its majority in the 60-member house would be a difficult task for the ruling dispensation in the present condition when nine of its legislators have left. The cases of the Congress MLAs are pending under anti-defection law with the Manipur High Court as well with the Speaker's Tribunal.

The newly-formed Congress-led Secular Progressive Front (SPF) has claimed that the government has lost majority and trust vote should be held. Sarma had played a key role in stitching the coalition in 2017. The BJP, which had 21 MLAs, had joined hands with the NPP, Naga People's Front, an independent and a member each from the LJP and Trinamool Congress to form the government . PTI CORR SNS RT

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants interim bail to Kapil Nagar in doctor's suicide case

A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, who was arrested in connection with a case related to the alleged suicide of a doctor in the national capital. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal is also an accused in the case. Special Judge...

Coronavirus claims lives of 65 healthcare workers across Pakistan

As many as 65 medics, most of them doctors, in Pakistan have died of coronavirus and around 5,000 infected so far while battling on the frontline against the deadly disease, a government report said on Monday. The report prepared by the Nat...

President refers performers’ protection and copyright bills to National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Amendment Bill to the National Assembly, because of his reservations on the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Parliament.The Pres...

Gilead plans to produce 2 million remdesivir courses by 2020 end

Gilead Sciences Inc is planning to make more than two million courses of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year and start trials of an easier-to-use inhaled version in August, the company said on Monday.Remdesivir, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020