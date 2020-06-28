Left Menu
PM-CARES Fund received donations from Chinese companies: Congress

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said that the PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies which is "alarming for the national security".

Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said that the PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies which is "alarming for the national security". "...What is most worrying and alarming for national security is the fact of donations received by Prime Minister Modi from the Chinese Companies in his (seemingly personal) PM CARES Fund. No one knows the constitution or the operational framework of the PM CARES Fund. No one knows how it is controlled or money given to it utilized," Singhvi said in a statement.

Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM -CARES Fund) has been set up following the COVID-19 pandemic in India, to undertake and support relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress etc. Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of the PM-CARES Fund and Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

Singhvi alleged that the fund is not even subjected to audit by any public authority including CAG. "PMO has gone to the extent of saying this Fund is not a public authority. PM CARES Fund is not even subjected to RTI. All in all, the Fund appears to be solely run by the Prime Minister in an opaque and secret fashion with zero transparency and zero accountability," said Singhvi.

"Reports suggest that as on May 20, PM Modi has received Rs 9678 crores in the controversial Fund. The shocking part is that though Chinese forces have transgressed into our territory, Prime Minister has received money in the Fund from Chinese companies," he said. "A delusional Modi government continues to sidestep the brazen Chinese transgressions and occupation of our territory by the Chinese forces in Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso Lake area, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains upto Y-Junction," Singhvi alleged.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi unashamedly misleads the nation and serves the sinister agenda of the Chinese by claiming that China has never intruded into the Indian territory, nor is it in occupation of any territory. This is the greatest disservice to the nation," he added. Singhvi said that every time the central government is questioned on the Chinese transgressions of our territory, in four different places, i.e. Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso Lake Area, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains, a "deceptive Modi government and a paranoid BJP resorts to diversionary tactics and disinformation."

"Let them know, that the Congress party will keep asking these questions in national interest. As we all know the Prime Minister has a special soft spot for China. Even as Chief Minister of Gujarat, we saw his close association in his four Chinese visits. He is the only Prime Minister who has visited China 5 times," Singhvi said. "If Prime Minister of India will compromise his position by accepting donations of hundreds of crores from Chinese companies in the controversial and opaque Fund, how will he defend the country against the Chinese aggression?" asked Singhvi. (ANI)

