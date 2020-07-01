Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newly-elected Bihar MLCs administered oath of office

The swearing-in took place in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, both of whom are members of the Upper House. The effective strength of the legislative council, in which the total number of seats is 75, has thus reached 55, excluding the acting chairman.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:45 IST
Newly-elected Bihar MLCs administered oath of office

Nine newly-elected members of the state legislative council in Bihar were administered the oath of office by Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh on Wednesday. The swearing-in took place in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, both of whom are members of the Upper House.

The effective strength of the legislative council, in which the total number of seats is 75, has thus reached 55, excluding the acting chairman. The seats lying vacant fall under the graduates and teachers constituencies, besides those against which the members are to be nominated by the governor.

Those who took oath were Ghulam Ghaus, Kumud Verma and Bhishm Sahni JD(U), Mohammad Farooq, Rambali Singh Chandravanshi and Sunil Kumar Singh (RJD), Sanjay Mayukh and Samrat Chaudhary (BJP) and Samir Kumar Singh (Congress). Headed by the chief minister, the Janata Dal (United) now has the highest number of 23 MLCs. The party received a shot in the arm recently when five Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLCs quit the party, floated a separate group and merged it with the JD(U).

The RJD, an opposition party which is nonetheless the single-largest group in the Assembly, is left with only six MLCs. The spectre of former chief minister Rabri Devi losing the post of leader of the opposition in the Upper House, equivalent to a cabinet rank, looms large on account of the party's diminished strength.

the strength of a party must be 10 per cent or more of the total in a House for its leader to be acknowledged as the leader of the opposition. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is an alliance partner of the JD(U), has 16 MLCs, in addition to the acting chairman.

The Congress's tally has risen to three. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an NDA partner which at present has no representation in the state government, has one MLC and so does the Hindustani Awam Morcha, founded and headed by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Two members of the house are independents..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. New York attorney general announces 19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuitsAn agreement has been reached to settle for nearly 19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. New York attorney general announces 19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuitsAn agreement has been reached to settle for nearly 19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on beha...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. As Japan re-opens, a hospital grapples with coronavirus aftermathDoctors in white coats and blue scrubs sat around a conference room table in June, looking up at a colourful slide projec...

Andhra Irrigation Minister visits victim's house in Nellore assault case

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar on Wednesday visited the house of woman contractual employee of Andhra Pradesh Tourism department hotel in Nellore, who was assaulted by her colleague after she had asked him to wear a mask. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020