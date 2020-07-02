China hails Russian referendum as reflection of people's choice

China said on Thursday that Russia's national referendum on constitutional amendments, which will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power till 2036, was a "major event" reflecting Russian people's choice. Nearly 78 per cent of voters in Russia have approved amendments to the country's Constitution that will allow President Putin to stay in power until 2036.

"We note that the national referendum on constitutional amendments, a major event in Russia's political calendar, is going on smoothly," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here. He said that the results released by the Central Elections Commission "reflect the Russian people's choice." China and Russia in recent years moved closer with Chinese President Xi Jinping establishing close rapport with Putin, facilitating the close strategic partnership.

"As Russia's friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for a new era, China will always respect the development path independently chosen by the Russian people and support Russia's efforts to realise lasting stability and promote socio-economic development", Zhao said. "We stand ready to work together with the Russian side to act on the consensus reached by our heads of state, deepen all-round strategic coordination and mutually-beneficial cooperation in various areas, and bring greater benefits to our two peoples", he said.