Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of Greeks protest against bill to regulate demonstrations

Thousands of Greek protesters rallied in central Athens on Thursday against government plans to regulate frequent street demonstrations which often cause disruption in the city. "The aim of the bill is to put an end to the chaos created," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters earlier on Thursday, adding that there were 80 rallies in Athens in May.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-07-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:44 IST
Thousands of Greeks protest against bill to regulate demonstrations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of Greek protesters rallied in central Athens on Thursday against government plans to regulate frequent street demonstrations which often cause disruption in the city. Street protests are the main form of opposition against government policies in Greece, a country still recovering from a deep socioeconomic crisis that erupted in late 2009 and led to three international bailouts on tough austerity terms.

As many as 3,500 members and supporters of Greece's communist party gathered in central Syntagma square to protest legislation now pending in parliament and which is expected to be put to the vote next week. Demonstrators held banners calling for the bill to be withdrawn, and others calling it an 'abomination'.

The bill mandates the appointment of a rally organiser who will liaise with police and imposes restrictions on a demonstration if the number of participants is low. It also imposes penalties on people displaying violent behaviour, holding organisers legally responsible for any harm or damage caused by protesters. "The aim of the bill is to put an end to the chaos created," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters earlier on Thursday, adding that there were 80 rallies in Athens in May.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ocon would be keen to have Alonso as his Renault team mate

French driver Esteban Ocon said on Thursday that he would welcome double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso back to Renault if the team were open to the 38-year-old Spaniard making a comeback with them. Alonso, who left Formula One ...

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Several college students in an Alabama city organised COVID-19 parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said. Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect eac...

CRPF jawan, militant killed in encounter in Srinagar

A CRPF head constable and a militant were killed in an encounter that broke out late on Thursday night on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmirs Srinagar city, officials said. The encounter took place at Malbagh, a locality near Hazratbal shri...

Longtime U.S. television broadcaster Hugh Downs has died at age 99 -- media reports

Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of games shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, according to U.S. media reports. Downs, who hosted the game show Concentration an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020