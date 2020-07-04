Fadnavis releases book on PM's Rs 20 lakh crore package

Fadnavis releases book on PM's Rs 20 lakh crore packagePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:10 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday released a book penned by him on the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The book, titled "Atmanirbhar Maharashtra-Atmanirbhar Bharat", analyses the package which benefits the poor and industries which have been hit hard due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said in a release
It also details how Maharashtra can benefit from it, said the former chief minister.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- BJP
- Maharashtra