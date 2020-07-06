COVID-19, GST will be future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul's dig at govt
The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 09:24 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government's handling of COVID-19
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief also tweeted a clip which included portions from the PM's addresses to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days. The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count. "Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation," Gandhi tweeted along with the clip
Gandhi's attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Harvard Business School
- Congress
- Mahabharata
- India
- Russia
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Congress misleading country over sensitive issue: BJP's Ramchander Rao
Modi's LAC comments 'endorsed Chinese position': Congress
Nadda attacks Sonia Gandhi, says Congress CMs not abiding by her suggestions to roll back petrol prices
PM's 56-inch chest seems to be 26 inches: Congress MP on Galwan Valley face-off
Modi's LAC comments 'endorsed Chinese position': Congress