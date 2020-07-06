BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for not attending meeting of Parl standing committee on defence

The BJP on Monday launched a fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi for not attending a single meeting of Parliament's standing committee on defence, and accused him of trying to demoralise the nation. Leading the attack, BJP president JP Nadda said Gandhi skips meetings of all important parliamentary standing committee on defence but continues to "demoralise" the nation and question the valour of armed forces Nadda's tweets came following reports that Gandhi has not attended the committee's meetings so far. There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to Nadda's attack. "Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do," the BJP president said. He added, "Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don't matter, only commissions do. Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really said".

Stepping up the attack on the Gandhi-scion, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said Gandhi chose not to attend as many as 11 meetings of Standing Committee on defence held so far. "The dynastic family is only interested in defence matters when commissions are involved," Rao alleged, demanding an explanation from Gandhi as to why he chose to be absent from all the meetings of Standing Committee on Defence. The BJP spokesperson further said that Gandhi also chose to not attend a field visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh which proved to be a very important visit for the committee. "He must apologise to the armed forces," Rao said. Gandhi has been leading his party's sharp criticism of the central government over a host of issues, including the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese armies. The BJP has in turn accused him of lowering the morale of armed forces.