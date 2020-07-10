Left Menu
PCI seeks replies from UP, HP, Chhattisgarh over alleged targeting of journalists

Since the matters concern free functioning of the press, the PCI Chairman has viewed it with concern and called for comments from the government of Uttar Pradesh. In a separate statement, the PCI said it takes suo-motu cognizance regarding alleged targeting of journalists during the COVID-19 lockdown period in Chhattisgarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:52 IST
The Press Council of India on Friday sought replies from the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh in connection with separate incidents of alleged targeting of scribes over their reporting on problems faced by the people during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a statement, the Press Council of India (PCI) said it takes suo motu cognizance regarding alleged targeting of journalists during the COVID-19 lockdown period in Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR has been lodged against four journalists in Gopiganj police station in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, and in a separate incident, a notice has been issued to Vijay Vineet, a reporter, and Subhash Rai, Editor-in Chief of Jansandesh Times, for reporting on issues that concern the plights of people during the lockdown period, the PCI said. Since the matters concern free functioning of the press, the PCI Chairman has viewed it with concern and called for comments from the government of Uttar Pradesh.

In a separate statement, the PCI said it takes suo-motu cognizance regarding alleged targeting of journalists during the COVID-19 lockdown period in Chhattisgarh. The PCI said Neeraj Shivhare, a reporter of 'Bastar Ki Awaaz', has been allegedly targeted and served with notice for reporting on the plight of a woman who had to sell her household items to arrange food during the COVID-19 lockdown which the authorities said had "damaged the image of the administration".

Since the matter affects the free functioning of the press, comment on facts of the case has been called for from the government of Chhattisgarh. In another statement, the PCI said it takes suo-motu cognizance regarding alleged targeting of journalists by the state police during the COVID-19 lockdown period in Himachal Pradesh wherein FIR has been lodged against Somdev Sharma, a reporter of Punjab Kesari, purportedly for reporting on the administration's laxity in quarantining inter-state travellers in the state.

Taking cognizance in the above matter, PCI has called for comments from the government of Himachal Pradesh, the statement said. While in UP and Himachal Pradesh there is a BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath and Jai Ram Thakur respectively, Chhattisgarh has a Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel.

