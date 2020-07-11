Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore ruling party, stung by poll setback, faces succession questions

"Singaporeans want the PAP to form the government but they, and especially the younger voters, also want to see more opposition presence in parliament." Stability and predictability define Singapore's politics, dominated by the PAP since independence in 1965, proving crucial in developing the city-state into a global finance hub and regional trading centre. But analysts said the unexpected setback for Lee's party likely means tighter rules on foreign employment and other changes to social policies to assuage concerns raised by opposition parties.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 11-07-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 13:12 IST
Singapore ruling party, stung by poll setback, faces succession questions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore's ruling party, stung by its worst-ever election results, on Saturday signaled a possible delay to its meticulous succession plans, and analysts foresaw other policy changes that could affect the international business hub. The People's Action Party secured 83 of 93 parliamentary seats in Friday's election - a resounding win by international standards - and its share of the popular vote dropped near a record low, while the opposition won an unprecedented 10 seats.

The results showed "a clear desire for a diversity of voices," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told an early morning news conference. "Singaporeans want the PAP to form the government but they, and especially the younger voters, also want to see more opposition presence in parliament." Stability and predictability define Singapore's politics, dominated by the PAP since independence in 1965, proving crucial in developing the city-state into a global finance hub and regional trading center.

But analysts said the unexpected setback for Lee's party likely means tighter rules on foreign employment and other changes to social policies to assuage concerns raised by opposition parties. "Policymakers will have a tighter line to walk on foreigners in the labor force and to double-up efforts on the economic wellbeing of lower-income groups," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking.

In 2011, when the PAP polled a record low 60% of the popular vote, it tightened international hiring rules to address voters' sensitivities. Voters in Friday's election had also expressed concern about their job prospects and whether their wealthy, small island needs so many foreigners in the top paid roles.

NEXT GENERATION LACKED 'PULL POWER'

The election results cast a pall over Lee's plans to seek a mandate for the next generation of leaders as he prepared to step down. Analysts said the strong Workers' Party showing, which prompted wild celebrations in the small hours of Saturday morning in stronghold seats, could make Lee's eventual handover more contested.

His designated successor, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, scraped through with 53% of the vote in his constituency in the first real test of his popularity. "This was not a strong endorsement of the new leaders," said Bridget Welsh, an honorary research associate at the University of Nottingham Asia Research Institute Malaysia. Heng, 59, "lacked national pull power in the campaign," as did many other next-generation leaders, she said.

The prime minister, who took a gamble by calling the election in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, said he would now "see this crisis through," a statement analysts took to mean he may put his retirement plans on hold. The 68-year-old son of Singapore's founding leader Lee Kuan Yew, who is only the nation's third premier since independence, had said he was preparing to hand over the reins to a new generation of leaders in coming years.

With an overwhelming parliamentary majority, the PAP rarely has to court public opinion on policy or government plans. Heng had been selected by his peers as a future leader in a secretive process compared to how cardinals pick a pope. The PAP's setback "reopens questions about who is next," said Chong Ja Ian political scientist and a visiting scholar at the Harvard-Yenching Institute. "No one knows for sure, but these questions are sure to arise."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three-day lockdown in Kashipur due to rise in COVID cases

A three-day lockdown was imposed from Saturday in Kashipur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The lockdown which came into effect at 10 am on Saturday will continue till the midnight of July 13, ...

Philippines confirms 12 new coronavirus deaths, 1,387 more cases

The Philippines health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 1,387 additional infections.In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,372 while confirmed cases have reached 54,222. The Philippines ...

Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection for restricted emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients

Based on clinical trials data, Indias drug regulator has approved itolizumab, used to treat skin condition psoriasis, for restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, the Union health min...

Strengthened cooperation in science, tech key to accelerating COVID-19 response: India, Japan at UN

India and Japan at the UN have said that strengthened cooperation in science, technology, and innovation is key to accelerating the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 12 million people and killed more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020