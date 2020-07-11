Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why is Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul

He claimed everyone knows that Chinese companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and OnePlus have donated to the PM Cares Fund, set up to fight COVID-19. "Why is the PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PMCares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and OnePlus gave money.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 18:58 IST
Why is Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who have donated money to the PM Cares Fund and asked if he was "scared" of doing so. He claimed everyone knows that Chinese companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and OnePlus have donated to the PM Cares Fund, set up to fight COVID-19.

"Why is the PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PMCares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and OnePlus gave money. Why doesn't he share the details," he asked on Twitter. The former Congress chief tagged a media report that claimed BJP MPs blocked a Parliament panel's move to review the PM Cares Fund.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been demanding that the PM Cares Fund be audited for the money received by it from the public. He had raised the issue in the meeting of party MPs with Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier during the day, saying since the fund received money from the public, it should come under audit and review..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian police arrest 18 people during anti-graft protests

Bulgarian police arrested 18 people late on Friday after scuffles during anti-corruption protests near a demonstration by government supporters in the centre of the capital Sofia. Several thousand people took to the streets accusing the cou...

U.S. warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China

The U.S. State Department warned American citizens on Saturday to exercise increased caution in China due to heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting the country.U.S. citizens may be detained w...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

UP govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity: CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has turned the adversity arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunity through planning and strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on SaturdayThere was not a single Personal Protective Equipme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020