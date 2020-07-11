TMC minister makes corruption jibe against partymen

West Bengal's ruling TMC on Saturday came under attack from within, when senior state minister Rajib Banerjee said that the party's drive against alleged in-house corruption should be directed not only against the "small fries" but against the "big fish" too. Banerjee, who holds the forest department portfolio, alleged that he was not being "allowed to work in the party against corruption".

"The drive against in-house corruption doesn't mean taking action against small fries only, action should be taken against big fish of the party also. I am not being allowed to work freely against corruption," Banerjee, a two-time MLA from Howrah's Domjur seat, said. The development comes amid protests across the state against local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaderships over alleged corruption in the distribution of relief materials to cyclone Amphan affected people.

Several local level TMC leaders were recently expelled from the party for their alleged involvement in corruption in this regard. Banerjee's comments drew sharp reactions both from the TMC and the opposition BJP, which said cracks in the ruling party are out in the open.

"Whatever one has to say, he should say in the party forum. Embarrassing the party publicly won't serve any purpose, it tantamounts to indiscipline," senior TMC leader and Howrah district president Arup Roy said, Banerjee's cabinet colleague and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also the party's observer for Howrah, said he wouldn't comment on the matter. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh welcomed the statement by Banerjee and said, "the corruption of top TMC leaders should come out in the open".

"Earlier we have seen TMC minister Sadhan Pande speaking up against the party. It is good that Rajib Banerjee has started to speak about corruption in the party. Any person, who has some self-respect will feel suffocated in an anarchic and corrupt party like TMC," Ghosh said. The BJP has emerged as the principal opponent of the TMC in Bengal after winning 18 of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state last year, only four less than the TMC. Banerjee is the third minister of the state cabinet, who has spoken against the party leadership.

Last month, senior TMC ministers- Sadhan Pande and Subrata Mukherjee - had taken umbrage against the party handling post-Cyclone Amphan crisis. The developments come ahead of the crucial state polls next year...