Canada's Trudeau apologizes for 'mistake' amid charity uproar
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Monday for taking part in a Cabinet decision to use a charity he and his family have worked with to administer a $900 million ($663.4 million) student grant program.Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 14-07-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 01:50 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Monday for taking part in a Cabinet decision to use a charity he and his family have worked with to administer a $900 million ($663.4 million) student grant program. Trudeau, 48, is facing a third investigation for conflict of interest in a little over three years after his government tapped WE Charity Canada on June 25 to manage the program. The charity backed out about a week after the contract was announced.
"I made a mistake in not recusing myself immediately from the discussions, given our family's history, and I'm sincerely sorry about not having done that," Trudeau said at a news conference. It is the second time in less than a year that the prime minister has apologized publicly for his actions in a live, nationally televised news conference. The first time was in September after decades-old images of him in blackface emerged.
"I was very aware that members of my family had worked with and contributed to the WE organization, but I was unaware of the details of their remuneration," Trudeau said. WE Charity disclosed last week that from 2016-2020 it paid honoraria to Trudeau's mother, Margaret, amounting to C$250,000 for speaking at some 28 events, while his brother, Alexandre, received about C$32,000.
Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, have regularly participated in WE Charity events, and Gregoire Trudeau hosts a podcast on the charity's website for which she is not paid. Also on Monday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, whose daughter works at WE Charity, offered a similar apology. "I will recuse myself from any future discussions related to WE," Morneau said.
The grant program, meant to help students struggling to find summer jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been stymied by the controversy, and the government is now looking for a different way to administer it. ($1 = 1.3566 Canadian dollars)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justin Trudeau
- Canadian
- WE Charity
- Cabinet
- Bill Morneau
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Canadians overwhelmingly support boycott of Chinese goods amid disputes - Poll
Canadian police arrest armed man near Trudeau's residence in Ottawa; Trudeau was not home
Canadians wary of COVID-19 spikes in neighboring U.S.
Armed Canadian man arrested after driving truck through gates near PM Trudeau's Ottawa residence
Canadian arrested in Egypt early in 2019 returns home after release, needs medical treatment