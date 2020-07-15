Left Menu
IEC urged to move with speed to update details of 9% of voters

“This will ensure that the voters’ roll is in line with the 2016 Constitutional Court ruling in the Electoral Commission v Mhlope and others case,” portfolio committee chairperson, Advocate Bongani Bongo, said on Tuesday.

Updated: 15-07-2020 14:08 IST
The committee welcomed the announcement that the IEC has plans to investigate the 1.1 million people with incomplete addresses and the 1.2 million without addresses on the voters’ roll. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

The Home Affairs Portfolio Committee has urged the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to move with speed to update the details of 9% of voters with incomplete or without addresses listed on the voters' roll.

The committee welcomed the announcement that the IEC has plans to investigate the 1.1 million people with incomplete addresses and the 1.2 million without addresses on the voters' roll.

The committee also welcomed the initiative to use geocoding of addresses to confirm that locations are within wards of registration.

"The committee believes that the confirmation of addresses will play a critical role in confirming that the elections are free and fair. The committee has emphasised that the IEC must focus more of its energies on Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape -- the provinces with the highest number of voters without addresses on the voters' roll," Bongo said.

Readiness to hold local government elections

Meanwhile, the committee said it is impressed with the IEC's readiness to hold the 2021 Local Government Elections.

It also welcomed the IEC's assertion that it has made provision to procure personal protective equipment for electoral staff to protect them against any infection, and ensure that voting stations do not become vectors of COVID-19.

With regards to voter education, the committee said it is cognizant of the challenges COVID-19 presents to the IEC in rolling out outreach programmes and the impact it may have on voter registration weeks.

E-voting

As a result, the committee has urged the IEC to look at electronic registration as a means to encourage registration and the update of addresses.

"The committee remains of the view that in order to increase efficiencies in the electoral process, e-voting must be considered going forward. This is essential because the use of technology has the potential to drive down the costs of elections and increase operational efficiencies, as well as encourage greater voter participation," Bongo said.

The committee has also called on the IEC to urgently implement its voter education to increase voter participation, especially in the 18 - 29 age group.

"As per Section 159 of the Constitution and Section 24 (1) of the Municipal Structures Act, the committee notes that the earliest possible date for Local Government Elections in 2021 is 4 August 2021, while the latest date is 1 November 2021," Bongo said.

The committee further welcomed progress in relation to Voter Management Devices and urged the IEC to finalise procurement processes.

The committee noted the possible impact of COVID-19 on the processes of the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB), especially in relation to stakeholder consultations. It called on the IEC, together with the Department of Cooperative Governance and the MDB, to work on a strategy to ensure adherence to deadlines.

The committee further called for a comprehensive voter plan within the context of COVID-19, to ensure that the commission is ready with a fool-proof plan to address the possibility of COVID-19 impacting the elections.

"The committee has, for its part, committed to further engagements with the IEC to assess further progress on planning," Bongo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

