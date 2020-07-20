Ramesh Chennithala writes to Yechury, says CM Vijayan introduced 'consultancy raj' in Kerala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has introduced 'consultancy raj' in the state as international funding agencies such as World Bank are calling the shots. "KPMG, Ernst and Young and PWC have been selected as consultants for three mobility hubs proposed to be set up across the state through a process that is not above board. It has now come to light that the government proposes to allow PWC to open offices known as 'backdoor offices' in the state secretariat. This is against the very foundation of the state administration," Chennithala wrote on July 18.

"It is clear that the Chief Minister has introduced 'consultancy raj' in the state. International funding agencies such as World Bank are calling the shots, with the government carrying out their diktats," he said. Chennithala alleged in his letter that the government's contract with Sprinklr to collect health data of people was taken without the approval of the cabinet.

He claimed that CPI-M has no control over the state government. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the gold smuggling case amidst allegations that Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister's office has a connection with the accused. (ANI)