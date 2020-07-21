Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uddhav will definitely go for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Raut

The Rajya Sabha member on Monday claimed his party paved the way to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and removed roadblocks in the temple construction for the cause of Hindutva and not for politics. It needs to be seen how many people will be invited for the temple's ground-breaking ceremony next month and what social distancing measures will be taken at the event (in view of the COVID-19 outbreak), Raut said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:31 IST
Uddhav will definitely go for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will definitely go for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. Asked whether Thackeray has received an invitation for the ceremony, Raut said, It will come." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on August 5 for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple.

Chief Minister Thackeray will definitely go for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, because the Shiv Sena shares sentimental, religious and national ties with this issue," Raut told a TV channel. As I had said yesterday, the Shiv Sena had made a big contribution, and (Shiv Sainiks) shed their blood and made sacrifices for the cause of Ram temple construction, he added.

Raut reiterated that Thackeray keeps visiting Ayodhya and has done so before and after becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra. The ceremony is historic from the point of view of the country, Hindutva, for the thousands of martyrs, he said.

Raut also said lakhs of Lord Ram devotees would have turned up for the ceremony had there been no COVID-19 crisis prevailing. The Rajya Sabha member on Monday claimed his party paved the way to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and removed roadblocks in the temple construction for the cause of Hindutva and not for politics.

It needs to be seen how many people will be invited for the temple's ground-breaking ceremony next month and what social distancing measures will be taken at the event (in view of the COVID-19 outbreak), Raut said. "What 'political social distancing' they will observe remains to be seen," he said.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The apex court directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak hands UK key workers a COVID-19 crisis pay rise

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday handed an above-inflation pay rise to key workers such as doctors, teachers, and police officers in recognition of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The UKs Treasur...

Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials

Baghdad Iraq July 21 SputnikANI Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first foreign visit in the new capacity to hold talks with Iranian officials, Irans Press TV broadcaster reported. Al-Kadhimis visi...

Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissovs government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday following street protests against endemic corruption.Thousands of Bulgarians have taken part in rallies against Borissovs centre-righ...

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand at Bandra PS to record statement

Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with a case related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to police, statements of over 35 people, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020