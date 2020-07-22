Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka urges govt to provide all help to family of doctor who died of COVID-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the government to provide all assistance to the family of a doctor, who died after contracting COVID-19 while working with Delhi's National Health Mission. Javed Ali, a contractual doctor with Delhi government's National Health Mission, died on Monday of coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:23 IST
Priyanka urges govt to provide all help to family of doctor who died of COVID-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the government to provide all assistance to the family of a doctor, who died after contracting COVID-19 while working with Delhi's National Health Mission. Javed Ali, a contractual doctor with Delhi government's National Health Mission, died on Monday of coronavirus. Ali had been on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus since March. "Dr. Javed Ali and all other doctors offer their services during this crisis by risking their lives. Sad news was received about Dr. Javed. He was serving on contract," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "It is time to stand with the families of these martyrs. The government should provide all possible help to Dr. Javed's family," she said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Returning to normal would be a step back: Don Cheadle on anti-racism protests during COVID-19

Hollywood star Don Cheadle believes it would be a step back if America returns to normal after weeks of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hotel Rwanda star spoke to Conan OBrien about the Bl...

'Very frightening': Opposition grows to US agents in cities

The Trump administration is facing growing pushback in the courts and on the streets to sending federal agents to Portland, Oregon, where protests have spiraled into violence, and vowing to do the same in other Democratic-led cities. Far ...

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

The US is striving to become Indias first choice in defense solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that Americas defense sales to the country have grown exponentially over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this...

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speaker's plea: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speakers plea Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020