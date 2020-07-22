Maharashtra minister extends birthday greetings to Fadnavis

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil greeted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on his birthday on Wednesday and wished the latter carries out his work in line with the tradition of the states leaders of opposition. Former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Fadnavis turned 50 on Wednesday.

"Birthday greetings to Maharashtras Leader of Opposition Shri Devendraji Fadnavis. Wishing that you carry out work in line with the tradition of the states Leaders of Opposition, Patil, who is also Maharashtra NCP chief, tweeted in Marathi, tagging Fadnavis. Patil also wished his party colleague and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who shares the same birth date.

Pawar turned 61 on Wednesday..