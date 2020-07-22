Maharashtra minister extends birthday greetings to Fadnavis
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil greeted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on his birthday on Wednesday and wished the latter carries out his work in line with the tradition of the states leaders of opposition. Patil also wished his party colleague and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who shares the same birth date. Pawar turned 61 on Wednesday..PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:32 IST
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil greeted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on his birthday on Wednesday and wished the latter carries out his work in line with the tradition of the states leaders of opposition. Former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Fadnavis turned 50 on Wednesday.
"Birthday greetings to Maharashtras Leader of Opposition Shri Devendraji Fadnavis. Wishing that you carry out work in line with the tradition of the states Leaders of Opposition, Patil, who is also Maharashtra NCP chief, tweeted in Marathi, tagging Fadnavis. Patil also wished his party colleague and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who shares the same birth date.
Pawar turned 61 on Wednesday..
- READ MORE ON:
- Jayant Patil
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- Ajit Pawar
- NCP
ALSO READ
Burglars wearing PPE kits flee with 780 gm gold in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: RPI to protest on July 11 against atrocities on Dalits, Buddhists
5134 new COVID-19 cases, 224 deaths reported in Maharashtra
Delhi highest number of active, recovered COVID-19 cases per million followed by Maharashtra: Health Ministry
Maharashtra to have first-ever women Batallion: Anil Deshmukh