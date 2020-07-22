Oppn slams Goa govt's decision to pass budget in 1-day session

After the Opposition parties on Wednesday objected to the Goa government's decision to pass the budget in the upcoming one-day Assembly session, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said all MLAs will be taken into confidence during the business of the House. The two-week monsoon session of the Goa Assembly has been curtailed to a single day on July 27 in view of spike in COVID-19 cases in the coastal state.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had placed his letter of dissent during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held on Wednesday. The BAC has resolved to curtail the Assembly session to a single day in keeping with the discussion held during an all-party meeting held earlier this month, Patnekar said.

The opposition's fear that the bills would be passed without taking them into confidence or discussion was without any reason, he said, adding that Kamat's dissent has been admitted. The opposition parties urged the BAC, a body that decides on the business of the House, not to bring up the budget during the upcoming session, but pass vote on account for the next four months.

Apart from Kamat, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavalikar were some of the MLAs who objected to the state government's decision to pass the budget during the session. Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Kamat said the day- long Assembly session must give priority to COVID-19 pandemic, economic revival and environmental issues.

"It is unfortunate that the state government is trying to bulldoze the democratic right of elected representatives to speak about issues concerning the common man and wants to pass the budget without proper discussion," he said. Other matters and businesses such as passing of bills must be undertaken in the next Assembly session with a longer duration to enable all members to discuss and give their views, the leader of opposition said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker said that there would be restrictions on the number of people attending the session in view of the pandemic. "We will not be allowing visitors, while only limited number of staff will be permitted to accompany ministers and MLAs who are attending the session," he said.