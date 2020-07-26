Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Speak Up For Democracy' has message for public, people in power: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the entire country was worried as 'the democracy is in danger' and the Congress' 'Speak Up For Democracy' campaign had a message to convey that the general public and those in power need to understand.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:17 IST
'Speak Up For Democracy' has message for public, people in power: Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the entire country was worried as 'the democracy is in danger' and the Congress' 'Speak Up For Democracy' campaign had a message to convey that the general public and those in power need to understand. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot took part in #SpeakUpForIndia campaign writing (roughly translated from Hindi), "Today the whole country is worried because democracy is in danger. #SpeakUpForDemocracy program has a message to convey, the general public will also have to understand it on one side, and on the other side, those in the rule will also have to understand. The type of environment prevailing in the country today is worrying."

Gehlot in a video message said, "The way the government is seeking permission from the Governor in Rajasthan to go to the Vidhan Sabha...The ruling party is always reluctant, the opposition demands but here we are demanding. However, we haven't received any answer regarding that." He continued saying that if the democracy was not strong, then even PM Narendra Modi couldn't become the Prime Minister.

"He and his government will have to think at stopping attempting to topple the governments, following which the democracy will be strengthened," said Gehlot. Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the citizens to raise their voice to "protect democracy" and launched the party's campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption "Let's unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy" (translated from Hindi).The video posted by the Congress leader has a voiceover in which the Congress party accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "ripping up Constitution", "demolishing democracy" and "murdering democracy in Rajasthan".

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state unit chief of the party. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 1,132 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,430

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,132 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the states coronavirus cases to 36,430, said the state health department in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, there are 9,852 active cases in the state.648 patients have recovere...

NSUI asks Goa University to reconsider decision for online exams

The National Students Union of India NSUI alleged that the Goa University, which had announced online exams on July 15, did not allow filling of forms on its site for exams starting on August 3. This has led to problems for students demandi...

Foodgrains distributed to 2.64 lakh ration card holders in UP under Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojna's 2nd phase

Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Sunday informed that 5.86 lakh units of free food grains have been distributed to 2.64 lakh ration card holders in the state under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojnas second phase. At a pre...

Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP on Sunday has issued a whip to its 6 MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in any No Confidence Motion or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Sess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020