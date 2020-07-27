BJP to prepare e-books cataloguing relief efforts by cadre, party amid COVID-19

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 11:24 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing e-books cataloguing the efforts of its cadre and organisation who contributed towards the fight against COVID-19, by providing relief to the needy, as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The e-books will encapsulate details of services undertaken by party workers with precise data of work categorised under various heads from 'mandal' to the national level. From Modi Aahar to Modi kits and face covers with the party's symbol along with sanitiser distribution by party workers would be some of the initiatives that will be showcased through the e-book.A special mention of those who lost lives while serving the poor amid the pandemic will also be made. The e-books will also mention work done through the PM-CARES Fund and relief efforts undertaken by other organisations to aid and support the party services.

"Some other details like how party celebrated it's foundation day on April 6 and paid tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14 will also be featured in the e-book," said a senior party leader. "These e-books will be brought out in two formats. One is web e-book with the provision of YouTube links of embedded videos and the other would be in a PDF format with YouTube links," informed another senior leader.

For the compilation of the e-book, the party has constituted teams from 'mandal' to the national level. Workshops have begun in various states. At every level - be it 'mandal', district or state - a team of 3 to 4 members has been formed. "Among these teams, one should have the experience to bring out an e-book," reads the circular issued to states. On July 4, the work done by the party workers during lockdown necessitated by the COVID 19 spread was assessed. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also suggested the compilation of 'sewa' works done by the party and other organisations.

However, clear instructions have been given to keep the content to "issues and activities" and not "neta" centric. 'Mandal' level e-book compilation is scheduled to be prepared by July 30, district deadline is August 10 whereas the state can prepare the same by August 15. The national e-book will be a compilation of selected tasks from state e-books, which is scheduled to be finalised by August 20. (ANI)

