Somu Veerraju named as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju as president of the party's Andhra Pradesh unit.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 05:37 IST
Party national general secretary Arun Singh issued the order in this regard. The appointment will be implemented with immediate effect.
Veerraju, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Andhra Pradesh, will succeed Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, the incumbent state BJP chief. (ANI)
