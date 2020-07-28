Somu Veerraju named as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju as president of the party's Andhra Pradesh unit.

Party national general secretary Arun Singh issued the order in this regard. The appointment will be implemented with immediate effect.

Veerraju, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Andhra Pradesh, will succeed Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, the incumbent state BJP chief. (ANI)