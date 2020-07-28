Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe's ruling party calls US ambassador a 'thug'

Zimbabwe's ruling party has threatened the United States ambassador with expulsion, calling him a “thug” and accusing him of funding organisers of anti-government protests planned for Friday. The police have said they are looking for several other activists and politicians it accuses of mobilising the protests. The US Embassy in recent weeks has repeatedly called on Mnangagwa's government to respect human rights.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:51 IST
Zimbabwe's ruling party calls US ambassador a 'thug'

Zimbabwe's ruling party has threatened the United States ambassador with expulsion, calling him a “thug” and accusing him of funding organisers of anti-government protests planned for Friday. Zimbabwe's government in recent weeks has increasingly accused the US Embassy of supporting anti-government activists who are piling pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the economy collapses amid new allegations of corruption and human rights abuses.

The embassy denies the accusations of meddling in local politics in the southern African country. Ruling ZANU-PF party spokesman Patrick Chinamasa on Monday said US Ambassador Brian Nichols and a “coterie of gangsters” should stop “mobilising and funding disturbances, coordinating violence and training insurgency. Our leadership will not hesitate to give him marching orders.” He added: “Diplomats should not behave like thugs, and Brian Nichols is a thug.” The embassy did not immediately comment on that.

In the past week, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo have accused Western countries of sponsoring Hopewell Chin'ono, a prominent journalist known for exposing alleged government corruption, and Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politician behind the planned protests. They have been detained for a week on allegations of organising the planned protests. The police have said they are looking for several other activists and politicians it accuses of mobilising the protests.

The US Embassy in recent weeks has repeatedly called on Mnangagwa's government to respect human rights. Mnangagwa had pledged to repair relations with the US and Western countries when he took over from the late Robert Mugabe in 2017, even offering President Donald Trump some land to build a golf course in the tourist town of Victoria Falls. Mnangagwa himself remains under US sanctions for alleged abuses. But relations now echo the days of Mugabe, when Western ambassadors were routinely threatened with expulsion.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Joker 2: Will Joaquin Phoenix return as director or Arthur? Movie to be naturalistic, psychological

Joker 2 is a highly anticipated movie and fans want to know more about it. The huge success of the first movie titled Joker augmented the demand for one more movie among fans. Read further to get some latest updates related to the imminent ...

In China, airlines plug 'all you can fly' deals to pierce coronavirus clouds

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an all you can fly pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive a coronavirus-ravaged air travel market. At leas...

US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity

Antagonisms between the US and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of Cold War 2.0 and Kenyas president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade already was depress...

Record statement of rescued child labourers via video conference: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to record the statement of children, rescued from bonded labour, by Metropolitan Magistrates over video conferencing in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court directed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020