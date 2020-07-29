Left Menu
Development News Edition

US media outlet accidently says Kamala Harris picked running mate by Biden

Biden, 77, is challenging Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, 74, this fall. "Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months," Politico wrote about the potential Democratic ticket, according to Fox News.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 06:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 06:39 IST
US media outlet accidently says Kamala Harris picked running mate by Biden

A prominent American media outlet erroneously reported on Tuesday that Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris has been selected as the running mate by former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Harris, 55, is among the frontrunners for vice presidential running mate of Biden for the November presidential elections. Biden, 77, is challenging Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, 74, this fall.

"Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months," Politico wrote about the potential Democratic ticket, according to Fox News. Politico quickly withdrew the report from its website. "We regret the error and any confusion that it caused," Politico told Fox News, according to which the error was first noticed by Mark Bednar, spokesperson, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Huh? Politico labelled Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate... that he chose on August 1 (4 days from now)," Bednar tweeted. In his announcement, Biden called Harris "a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate," alluding to the pair's rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition and skill as a debater to the ticket," Politico said in its now deleted news report as per the tweet by Bednar.

Meanwhile, Biden told reporters that he would announce his running mate in the first week of August. "I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August, and I promise I'll let you know when I do," he said in response to a question. Early this year in March, Biden had said he would name a woman as his running mate.

Along with Harris, the US media has been speculating about several Democratic leaders as his potential running mates. They being Senators Elizabeth Warren, and Tammy Duckworth; former national security advisor Susan Rice, and Congresswomen Karen Bass and Val Demmings. Given his age, many in the Democratic party believe that if elected, Biden might not seek a second term. In that case his vice president would run the 2024 elections as the Democratic Party's nominee.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys put Poe, Crawford on PUP list

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Dontari Poe on the activephysically unable to perform list PUP for the start of training camp on Tuesday. Crawford, 30, missed most of last season due to hip surgery, recording...

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised Tuesday that his economic agenda would combat long-standing racial inequalities as he sought to draw another sharp contrast with President Donald Trump. Biden said the Republican presiden...

Strong relief work seals Tigers' win over Royals

Christin Stewart hit a go-ahead two-run homer, and a handful of relievers combined for six scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Tuesday. Jonathan Schoop also smashed a two-run homer for Detroi...

Cubs keep clicking in 8-5 win over Reds

Javier Baez homered twice and Alec Mills threw six solid innings as the visiting Chicago Cubs won their third in a row, 8-5, over the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Baez also doubled and drove in three runs. David Bote went de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020