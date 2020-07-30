Three ministers inducted into Himachal Pradesh Cabinet

Three BJP MLAs took oath as ministers in the Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet on Thursday. The new ministers inducted in the cabinet are Rakesh Pathania, Rajinder Garg and Sukhram Chaudhary.

Keeping in mind the social distancing protocols in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the oath-taking ceremony was restricted to only 50 persons at the Raj Bhawan, with a live telecast of the event. The function was attended by the Chief Minister, Ministers, BJP MLAs and select officials. (ANI)