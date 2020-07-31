Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish's virtual rally postponed in view of COVID-19 outbreak,

A much-anticipated virtual rally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar next week, where he was expected to sound the bugle for assembly polls, has been put off for the time being in view of raging problems of Covid and floods in the state, a top JD(U) leader said here on Friday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:18 IST
Nitish's virtual rally postponed in view of COVID-19 outbreak,

A much-anticipated virtual rally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar next week, where he was expected to sound the bugle for assembly polls, has been put off for the time being in view of raging problems of Covid and floods in the state, a top JD(U) leader said here on Friday. In a statement, the Janata Dal (United) state unit president Vashishtha Narayan Singh said the rally, scheduled for August 7, has been postponed "in view of coronavirus pandemic and floods".

Nearly four million people in north Bihar have been affected by the floods caused by a rise in water levels of rivers originating in Nepal. Novel coronavirus has also ripped through the state with the count of positive cases touching almost 50,000, while 285 patients have died due to virus.

A fresh date for the virtual rally will be decided in due course, the statement added. Senior leaders of the party, of which the chief minister is the national president, had been busy holding orientation workshops for grassroots-level workers over video conferences for the past two weeks.

Prominent among those who took part in the exercise included the party's leaders in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, RCP Singh and Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh respectively, and state ministers Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bijendra Yadav and Ashok Choudhary. Kumar, who was earlier holding district-wise interactions with the party workers and leaders through video conferencing, has stopped all such excercise and holding regular review meetings with the senior officials to fight the twin problems-coronavirus and floods.

The JD(U) has asked its workers to render help to flood victims in the 14 districts hit by deluge. As part of preparation for the upcoming state polls, RCP Singh, who also holds the key party post of national general secretary (organization), had coined a new catchphrase "main bhi hoon Nitish Kumar" (I too am Nitish Kumar) in a bid to enthuse the party foot soldiers.

The catchphrase was said to be inspired from a poem penned by JD(U) media cell chief Amardeep and bore a canny resemblance to the "main bhi chowkidar" slogan adopted by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls last year which it won with a thumping majority. Incidentally, the BJP shares power with the JD(U) in the state, and the combine had been drawing flak from the opposition for being busy with electioneering at a time when the state was rocked by its worst spike in COVID 19 cases, which necessitated the re-imposition of the lockdown.

Parties such as the Congress and the RJD have also been insisting that either the assembly polls, scheduled in October-November, be deferred or "traditional" mode of campaign be allowed since digital electioneering put them at a disadvantage..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Fiscal deficit touches 83.2 pc of budget estimates at end-June

The countrys fiscal deficit during the first quarter of this fiscal widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates, mainly on account of poor tax collections due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fiscal deficit during the...

Enforcement Directorate registers ECIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. ED registered the report after a First Information Report FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs fath...

All public servants considered for govt housing whether they have own house or not: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it does not discriminate between those public servants having their own accommodation at the place of duty and those who do not while allotting government residences or while permitting th...

Tussle between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, only CBI can do justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ram Vilas Paswan.

Tussle between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, only CBI can do justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case Ram Vilas Paswan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020