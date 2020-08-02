British lawmaker arrested after rape accusation, Sunday Times reports
An unnamed British lawmaker and former minister was arrested on Saturday after police received allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive control, The Sunday Times reported. A woman in her twenties reported to police she had been assaulted and forced to have sex, the newspaper reported.Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 02:02 IST
An unnamed British lawmaker and the former minister were arrested on Saturday after police received allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive control, The Sunday Times reported. A woman in her twenties reported to police she had been assaulted and forced to have sex, the newspaper reported. The woman was a former parliamentary employee, it said.
London's Metropolitan Police said it had received on Friday allegations relating to four separate incidents between July 2019 and January 2020. "A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, 1 August on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody in an east London police station," the police statement said.
Police did not confirm any further details about the arrested man's identity or occupation.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Metropolitan Police
- The Sunday Times
- London
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland appoints Andrew Palmer non-executive chairman of British arm Optare Plc
British scientists: No normality until vaccine
British Parliamentary group headed by MP Abrahams, who was denied entry into India, received Rs 30 lakh from Pak govt
British scientists: No normality until vaccine
Soccer-Watford sack manager Pearson with two games to play, British media report