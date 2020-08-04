Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Guilty will be caught': JDU leader thanks Nitish Kumar for recommending CBI inquiry in SSR death case

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for taking the decision to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:41 IST
'Guilty will be caught': JDU leader thanks Nitish Kumar for recommending CBI inquiry in SSR death case
JDU leader Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for taking the decision to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "Our stand right from the beginning is that Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) was murdered and he did not commit suicide. We were demanding a CBI inquiry right from the start. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recommending CBI inquiry into this case. Whoever is guilty in the case will be caught," Singh told ANI.

He further spoke about the ongoing tussle between Bihar and Mumbai Police in the handling of the late actor's death case. The JDU leader alleged that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who is in Mumbai to investigate the case, has been put in 'house arrest' and not under home quarantine. "The way Mumbai Police has been behaving with Bihar Police is condemnable. They put IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who went from here to investigate the case in Mumbai, under house arrest forcefully," he added.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will be recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant death case. The Bihar Chief Minister said that the late actor's father had earlier in the day held talks with the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar and he has given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case.

"Today morning the DGP held talks with Sushant's father KK Singh, who had filed the FIR. Today he has given consent for CBI inquiry, so we are recommending the same. CBI investigation will give better results," Kumar told ANI. "Upon filing of the FIR, the Bihar Police was investigating the case and we had always maintained that we will recommend CBI inquiry if the consent of KK Singh (the complainant) came. The recommendation will be sent today," he added.

An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...

Google Cloud prepares for Black Friday 'peak on top of peak'

Alphabet Incs Google Cloud unit is poised for a surge in fourth-quarter sales from U.S. retailers, as they brace for record online shopping during the holidays because of COVID-19 lockdowns.Cloud technology, used to host websites and store ...

Smog tower installation project in Delhi: SC asks Centre to start work soon

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to start at the earliest the work for installation of smog tower at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, which is aimed at helping in combating air pollution. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was inform...

Land encroachment in Patnitop: CBI conducts searches at 11 locations in J-K

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the residential premises of some former CEOs of the Patnitop Development Authority, for alleged land encroachment and illegal constructions in the tourist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020