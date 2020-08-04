'Guilty will be caught': JDU leader thanks Nitish Kumar for recommending CBI inquiry in SSR death case

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for taking the decision to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "Our stand right from the beginning is that Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) was murdered and he did not commit suicide. We were demanding a CBI inquiry right from the start. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recommending CBI inquiry into this case. Whoever is guilty in the case will be caught," Singh told ANI.

He further spoke about the ongoing tussle between Bihar and Mumbai Police in the handling of the late actor's death case. The JDU leader alleged that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who is in Mumbai to investigate the case, has been put in 'house arrest' and not under home quarantine. "The way Mumbai Police has been behaving with Bihar Police is condemnable. They put IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who went from here to investigate the case in Mumbai, under house arrest forcefully," he added.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will be recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant death case. The Bihar Chief Minister said that the late actor's father had earlier in the day held talks with the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar and he has given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case.

"Today morning the DGP held talks with Sushant's father KK Singh, who had filed the FIR. Today he has given consent for CBI inquiry, so we are recommending the same. CBI investigation will give better results," Kumar told ANI. "Upon filing of the FIR, the Bihar Police was investigating the case and we had always maintained that we will recommend CBI inquiry if the consent of KK Singh (the complainant) came. The recommendation will be sent today," he added.

An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)