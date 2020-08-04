Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beginning of Ram temple construction result of around 500 years-long struggle of 'Rambhakts': Chouhan

Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that that lakhs of Lord Ram's devotees struggled for around 500 years and due to their sacrifice the construction of the temple will finally begin at the God's birthplace in Ayodhya.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:00 IST
Beginning of Ram temple construction result of around 500 years-long struggle of 'Rambhakts': Chouhan
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking at the state cabinet meeting via video conferencing on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that that lakhs of Lord Ram's devotees struggled for around 500 years and due to their sacrifice the construction of the temple will finally begin at the God's birthplace in Ayodhya. Chouhan's remarks came at a state cabinet meeting held via video conference as he is in the hospital after contracting the coronavirus.

"We are lucky. The construction work of the temple will begin at the birthplace of Lord Rama... I think that a resolution is being fulfilled before the eyes. Lakhs of Rambhakts (Ram's devotees) struggled for a long time of around 500 years. Due to their sacrifice and penance, as a result, construction of the temple will begin at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya," he said. "Many among us were part of the Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan. When I was MLA in 1995, I along with others were going for 'Karsewa' and were arrested in Uttar Pradesh and taken to Jaunpur. Rajnath Singh was also in Jaunpur jail at that time. The environment of the jail was 'bhaktimay'. We used to sing hymns of Lord Ram in jail. Later, we went to Ayodhya. Now that resolve is being fulfilled now," Chouhan said.

To mark the 'Bhoomi Pujan' programme of Ram Temple, 'diyas' will be lit at Chirayu hospital, where the chief minister is admitted. "At 6 pm today, we will light diyas in front of Ram darbar at Chirayu Hospital. State chief Arvind is also here. Light diyas at your place. People of the state are doing 'deepotsav' programme. Tomorrow also we will lit diyas. It will be our effort to establish Ram Rajya," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on Wednesday. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ram embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum; my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe his virtues: L K Advani.

Lord Ram embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe his virtues L K Advani....

People's trust and confidence in economy have evaporated: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government on the state of the economy, saying peoples trust and confidence in the economy have evaporated and the situation has deteriorated. In a tweet, he said neither the prime minist...

It only confirms reality of Pak’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terror: MEA on Pak releasing new map.

It only confirms reality of Paks obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terror MEA on Pak releasing new map....

Delhi's COVID-19 cases stand at 1,39,156

Delhi on Tuesday reported 674 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national capitals coronavirus cases count to 1,39,156, said the Delhi government. Delhis active cases count has fallen under 10,000 mark with 9,897 active cases.The number of fata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020