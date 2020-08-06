Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prachanda meets former Speaker to resolve intra-party rift

While Oli wants to call the Secretariat meeting to resolve the differences, Prachanda says it would be inappropriate to call the Secretariat meeting as the Standing Committee meeting that was put off on July 28 is yet to be over. Prime Minister Oli wants the Secretariat meeting to resolve the key issues of intra-party dispute as he now commands a majority in the nine-member body after Vice Chairman Gautam stood in his favour.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:21 IST
Prachanda meets former Speaker to resolve intra-party rift

Nepal Communist Party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Thursday held talks with former Speaker Subhash Nembang, a close ally of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, to resolve the intra-party rift. As Thursday's proposed one-on-one meeting between Oli and Prachanda could not take place, Nembang met the executive chairman on behalf of the Prime Minister, a party source said.

"The meeting was held in a positive manner,” Nembang told reporters, without sharing details. He said it is the responsibility of "all of us to create understanding between the two top leaders to save the party from splitting". Prachanda's office said that Nembang visited him to represent Oli in order to create a positive environment to sort out their differences.

Oli and Prachanda have held at least ten meetings in recent weeks to sort out the differences between them. But, as the Prime Minister did not accept the condition of a one-man-one-post, the talks failed. Oli has refused to give up his post as prime minister as well as a co-chairman of the NCP. A bitter internal feud has been brewing in the ruling NCP since the last few weeks after top party leaders, including Prachanda, demanded Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate." They are also against Oli's autocratic style of functioning.

The differences grew further after Oli said that some of the ruling party leaders are aligning with the southern neighbour to remove him from power after his government issued a new political map incorporating three Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. The two leaders are also engaged in tightening their grip within the party with the escalation of intra-party feud.

On July 28, Prime Minister Oli postponed the crucial Standing Committee meeting for the ninth time. While Oli wants to call the Secretariat meeting to resolve the differences, Prachanda says it would be inappropriate to call the Secretariat meeting as the Standing Committee meeting that was put off on July 28 is yet to be over.

Prime Minister Oli wants the Secretariat meeting to resolve the key issues of intra-party dispute as he now commands a majority in the nine-member body after Vice Chairman Gautam stood in his favour. Prachanda, who is backed by senior party leader and former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, believes that the Standing Committee could take decisions favourable to him as their faction commands a comfortable majority, according to reports.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Electronics manufacturing in India to grow 30% annually for next 5 years: IT Secy

The government is expecting electronics manufacturing in the country to register an annual growth rate of 30 per cent over the next five years and clock Rs 11.5 lakh crore additional production during this period, electronics and IT secreta...

UK PM Johnson says: We will focus on the needs of Lebanon people

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was shocked by the blast in Beirut and that Britain would continue to focus on the needs of the people of Lebanon.I was absolutely apalled and shocked by the scenes from Lebanon, from Beirut,...

National Handloom Day: Govt to launch portal, kick off social media campaign

A handloom portal will be launched on the occasion of the National Handloom Day on Friday along with a social media campaign to instil pride in the weaving community, the Textiles Ministry said on Thursday. A mobile application and...

HPCL net zooms 157 pc in Q1 on better performance

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL on Thursday reported a 157 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and better than industry performance. Consolidated profit of Rs 2,252.65 crore, or Rs 14.78 per share, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020