Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vasundhara Raje meets Nadda a week before assembly session; Discusses political situation in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday met party president J P Nadda and is believed to have discussed the political situation in the state where the Congress government has been facing rebellion from a section of its MLAs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:19 IST
Vasundhara Raje meets Nadda a week before assembly session; Discusses political situation in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday met party president J P Nadda and is believed to have discussed the political situation in the state where the Congress government has been facing rebellion from a section of its MLAs. There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting which has assumed significance as Raje has largely maintained silence and kept away from BJP meetings in Jaipur since the crisis broke out last month. During the meeting, which comes a week before the assembly session in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place, Nadda and Raje, who is also a BJP national vice president, discussed the party's options in the state, and she apprised him of her views, sources said. Congress leader Sachin Pilot and nearly 18 MLAs loyal to him have revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who many believe, still has an edge in the numbers game and is confident of having a majority. The state assembly is meeting from August 14 and Gehlot may call for a trust vote. While a section of the BJP has been keen to topple the Gehlot government with support of Congress rebels, sources said Raje has not been very enthusiastic about it.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK and Japan aim to strike outline trade deal this month

Britain and Japan have reached substantial agreement in most areas for a bilateral post-Brexit trade deal and will try to clinch a preliminary deal by the end of this month, top officials from both countries said on Friday.We agreed to acce...

AIE flight skids off runway, falls into valley, many injured

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said. Many people have been rushed to the nea...

Virus resistant: World's Longest Yard Sale still lines roads

For decades, thousands of vendors have fanned out along roadsides from Alabama to Michigan each summer to haggle over the prices of old Coca-Cola bottles, clothes, toys, knives and more at The Worlds Longest Yard Sale. And though the corona...

Gehlot govt has lost people's confidence: Rajasthan BJP chief Poonia

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has lost peoples confidence as it has no concern for them. Poonia said MLAs are enjoying their stay in a five-star hotel in Jaisalmer by revelling in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020