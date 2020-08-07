Vasundhara Raje meets Nadda a week before assembly session; Discusses political situation in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday met party president J P Nadda and is believed to have discussed the political situation in the state where the Congress government has been facing rebellion from a section of its MLAs. There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting which has assumed significance as Raje has largely maintained silence and kept away from BJP meetings in Jaipur since the crisis broke out last month. During the meeting, which comes a week before the assembly session in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place, Nadda and Raje, who is also a BJP national vice president, discussed the party's options in the state, and she apprised him of her views, sources said. Congress leader Sachin Pilot and nearly 18 MLAs loyal to him have revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who many believe, still has an edge in the numbers game and is confident of having a majority. The state assembly is meeting from August 14 and Gehlot may call for a trust vote. While a section of the BJP has been keen to topple the Gehlot government with support of Congress rebels, sources said Raje has not been very enthusiastic about it.