Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Social Democrats pick finance minister Scholz as chancellor candidate

The decision marks a comeback for the former Hamburg mayor, who was last year defeated by two left-wing outsiders in the race to lead the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the junior partner in Merkel's conservative-led ruling coalition. "The question now is what path Germany takes after the coronavirus crisis," Scholz told a news conference after the announcement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:35 IST
German Social Democrats pick finance minister Scholz as chancellor candidate

Germany's Social Democrats on Monday proposed Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and the party's most popular politician, to run to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in next year's national election, when her fourth and final term is expected to end. The decision marks a comeback for the former Hamburg mayor, who was last year defeated by two left-wing outsiders in the race to lead the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the junior partner in Merkel's conservative-led ruling coalition.

"The question now is what path Germany takes after the coronavirus crisis," Scholz told a news conference after the announcement. "Is it one of rebuilding and strengthening our social state, or one that throws it all into question?" Scholz said that strengthening relations within Europe would be one of his top three priorities as chancellor, adding that the EU leaders' agreement to help coronavirus-hit member states financially should not be viewed as a one-off event.

He was one of the key architects of a Franco-German proposal for a European Recovery Fund to enable the European Commission to take on joint debt and channel the money to member states worst hit by COVID-19. That plan paved the way for the agreement among EU leaders last month. It is not yet clear who the conservatives' candidate for chancellor will be. Merkel, 66, has said she will not run again in the next election, after leading Germany since 2005.

Nevertheless, Scholz faces a stiff challenge: The SPD, which for decades vied with Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) for dominance of German politics, has not won a national election since 2002 and now languishes a distant third in most opinion polls behind the CDU and the Greens. "We know we have plenty of catching up to do," Scholz said, when asked about his party's rivalry with the Greens for leadership of the centre left. "But nobody is out of reach."

The Social Democrats will be hoping that Scholz's transformation during the coronavirus pandemic from austere custodian of the public purse to free-spending paymaster in charge of a massive economic stimulus programme will bolster their support in next year's election. Scholz promised an agenda focused on respect for essential workers. Rather than making do with the applause meted out during the coronavirus pandemic, "respect and recognition must be expressed in good salaries and wages."

Gerhard Schroeder, Germany's last SPD chancellor and a harsh critic of many SPD leaders since he left office in 2005, hailed Scholz's appointment as "a good decision at the right time." Scholz was nominated as chancellor candidate by SPD co-leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans, who praised him as a good crisis manager whom Germany could thank for having come through the pandemic in relatively good shape.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Panthers part ways with general manager Tallon

The Florida Panthers announced Monday that they have mutually parted ways with general manager Dale Tallon after 10 seasons. The announcement comes three days after the Panthers were eliminated from their Eastern Conference qualifying serie...

LG India launches online store to deliver directly at customer's doorsteps

In view of growing consumer preference towards e-commerce, electronics major LG on Monday announced the launch of direct-to-consumer online store to deliver directly at the customers doorsteps. The company has launched its direct-to-consume...

Sisodia asks urban development dept to ensure MCD schools' students given books immediately

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed the urban development department to ensure the Delhi governments funds to the three municipal corporations are utilised for the purpose they are provided for. He wrote a letter to the ...

Pompeo deeply troubled by Hong Kong tycoon arrest

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs draconian National Security Law.Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020