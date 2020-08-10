UK urges Belarus to refrain from further violence after flawed election

Britain called on the Belarus government to refrain from further acts of violence, following what it called a "seriously flawed" presidential election, criticising a lack of transparency and obstruction of independent observers. "The UK calls on the Government of Belarus to refrain from further acts of violence following the seriously flawed Presidential elections," foreign office minister James Duddridge said in a statement.

"There has been a lack of transparency throughout the electoral process in addition to the imprisonment of opposition candidates, journalists and peaceful protestors. "It is also unacceptable that British Embassy staff and other members of the diplomatic community were obstructed from carrying out their duties as fully accredited independent election observers."