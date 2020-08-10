Left Menu
'We have managed to keep one of our own with us': Jitin Prasada on Pilot

"This is the democratic spirit of our party @INCIndia where there is room for dissent and debate," said Prasada, who is considered a leader of the party's young brigade. After his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the party said Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress and its government in Rajasthan.

"We have managed to keep one of our own, Sachin Pilot, with us," Congress leader Jitin Prasada said on Monday, hailing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for it. Prasada's remarks came after Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough in the Pilot-Gehlot government standoff.

"Today because of the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the efforts of Priyanka Gandhi we have managed to keep one of our own, Sachin Pilot, with us," Prasada said in a tweet. "This is the democratic spirit of our party @INCIndia where there is room for dissent and debate," said Prasada, who is considered a leader of the party's young brigade.

After his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the party said Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress and its government in Rajasthan. Following this meeting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Pilot and an aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof. After Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Prasada had said no one can take away the fact that Pilot has long worked with dedication for the Congress.

Prasada, 46, and Pilot, 42, were said to be part of the Congress young brigade along with Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia left the Congress to join the BJP earlier this year.

