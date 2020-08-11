Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot

A day after the state's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party's high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday reiterated that his government will complete its full term of five years and Congress party will win the next elections as well.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-08-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 12:17 IST
Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after state's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party's high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday reiterated that his government will complete its full term of five years and Congress party will win the next elections as well. "A three-member committee has been formed by the Congress party to resolve the grievances. We will try to resolve the grievances of the people who had left us and came back recently. We will discuss their problems and resolve them. Peace and brotherhood will remain in our party. Our government will complete its full term of five years and we will win the next elections as well," Gehlot said while speaking to media here.

Gehlot accused BJP of trying its "best to topple the Rajasthan government." "BJP tried its best to topple the government, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even a single member has left us. None of our MLAs fell for horse-trading. This is a victory of the people of Rajasthan. Income Tax and CBI are being misused and politics is being done in the name of religion by them. They are dividing people on religion to gain votes and retain power," Gehlot said.

Pilot and other MLAs supporting him attended a meeting on Monday with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal in the national capital. After the meeting, Pilot said he has discussed in details his grievances concerning the working of state government with former party president Rahul Gandhi, adding that he thinks there is no place of "personal malice" in politics.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was involved in efforts to find a solution to the crisis. Party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken had been camping in the state to extend their help to the Gehlot government in handling the crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition candidate Tikhanouskaya denies being forced out of Belarus

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya on Tuesday denied being forced to leave Belarus, contradicting comments from her campaign team, and said the decision to leave had been very difficult.I made a very difficult decision. Its a decision...

Very good footballer with an attitude to win: Klopp praises Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Kostas Tsimikas, who joined the club on Monday, saying that the latter is a very good footballer with an attitude to win. We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined ...

Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting

Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day. The BJP asked its legislators to come to its Jaipur party headquarters on Thursday insteadThe party had...

Garth Davis to direct Disney’s new ‘Tron’ movie

Disney has roped in filmmaker Garth Davis to direct the new installment in Tron franchise. According to Variety, the new film will not be a direct sequel to 2010s Tron Legacy and 1982s Tron.Jared Leto is set to star as well as produce the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020