Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptians vote for newly created Senate

Last year, a referendum approved constitutional changes that could allow him to stay in office until 2030, widening his powers over the judiciary and establishing the Senate. One hundred Senate members will be elected as individual candidates and 100 from a closed list system, where people vote for parties.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:01 IST
Egyptians vote for newly created Senate
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Egyptians began voting on Tuesday for members of a newly created second chamber of parliament, with restrictive measures in place aimed at curbing a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections. The Council of Senators will be an advisory body without legislative powers. It will include 200 elected members and 100 appointed by the president.

As in Egypt's main parliamentary chamber, supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are expected to dominate. Officials say the Senate will enhance political participation, but the build-up to the elections was low key, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of awareness about the new chamber and apathy.

Sisi was elected president in 2014 with 97% of the vote, and re-elected four years later with the same percentage. Last year, a referendum approved constitutional changes that could allow him to stay in office until 2030, widening his powers over the judiciary and establishing the Senate.

One hundred Senate members will be elected as individual candidates and 100 from a closed list system, where people vote for parties. The only closed list to be submitted is headed by the strongly pro-government Mostaqbal Watan party, though it included two parties from a coalition that rejected last year's constitutional changes.

"Of course, the government is using us to beautify the picture," by giving the impression of political competition, Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, who heads the opposition Reform and Development Party, told Reuters. "We should be realistic ... today in Egypt the space for practising political work has become narrow."

Nearly 63 million people out of a total population of more than 100 million are eligible to vote, according to state news agency MENA. Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) and will close at 9 p.m., over two days of voting. Results are due on Aug. 19.

Measures to guard against the coronavirus include the sterilisation of voting stations and obligatory masks. Officially confirmed cases of the virus in Egypt have rebounded slightly after a sharp fall, with some officials and doctors warning of a second wave of infections.

Authorities have reported just over 95,000 infections and 5,000 deaths.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa sign Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Tuesday completed the signing of Spaniard Ivan Gonzalez on a permanent deal after the defender ended his contract with Cultural Leonesa. Gonzalez, who has signed an initial two-year contract, became t...

All those who came in contact with infected person should be traced and tested within 72 hours: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted that 10 states account for 80 per cent of active COVID-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will also emerge victorious in its fight against the pand...

Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for medical treatment, asks fans to not speculate

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday revealed he would be taking a short break from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment and requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health. The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Li...

Released Rs 98.35 crore to North DMC for teachers' salaries, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has sanctioned and released the second instalment of grant-in-aid in favour of North Delhi Municipal Corporation amounting to Rs 98.35 crore towards the salaries of prim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020