Former Pemex boss points finger at ex-Mexican president in graft scandal

Former Pemex chief executive Emilio Lozoya on Tuesday filed a complaint saying Pena Nieto and his ex-finance minister Luis Videgaray had instructed him to direct bribes to Pena Nieto's 2012 election campaign and to buy votes in Congress, Gertz said. Lozoya's allegations that Pena Nieto used illicit funds to secure votes and influence have raised the stakes in a politicized probe that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has put at the heart of his drive to root out corruption.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-08-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 03:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@EmilioLozoyaAus)

A former head of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) accused of corruption has sought to pin the blame for wrongdoing on his former boss, ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto, and a top aide, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said Tuesday. Former Pemex chief executive Emilio Lozoya on Tuesday filed a complaint saying Pena Nieto and his ex-finance minister Luis Videgaray had instructed him to direct bribes to Pena Nieto's 2012 election campaign and to buy votes in Congress, Gertz said.

Lozoya's allegations that Pena Nieto used illicit funds to secure votes and influence have raised the stakes in a politicized probe that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has put at the heart of his drive to root out corruption. "The man who later became president and his finance minister are the people (Lozoya) says were the ones who ordered him to give this money to various foreign election advisers who worked for the campaign," Gertz said in a video address.

Lozoya said he received more than 100 million pesos from Brazilian firm Odebrecht, most of which went to the advisers in the successful election campaign, according to Gertz. Odebrecht has previously admitted to paying bribes in Mexico. Lozoya said the same two men ordered 120 million pesos to be handed to a member of Congress and five senators to help the passage of economic reforms in 2013 and 2014 during Pena Nieto's presidency, Gertz added, without naming the lawmakers.

Foremost among those reforms was Pena Nieto's opening of the oil and gas market to private investment, an overhaul which Lopez Obrador has tried to roll back and repeatedly attacked as tainted by graft. The former Pemex boss also alleged that millions of pesos went to legislators to win approval for an electoral reform on the instructions of Pena Nieto and Videgaray, Gertz said.

Pena Nieto and Videgaray have not been charged with anything, and have previously denied any wrongdoing. Reuters was unable to immediately reach a representative for Pena Nieto. Videgaray did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Videgaray, who now works at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was asked in February during a lecture there about his role in scandals in Mexico, including the case of Lozoya. He said then that he stood by his track record, adding that as a policymaker he did good things but also made mistakes.

The attorney general noted that Lozoya, who was in charge of Pemex between 2012 and 2016, claimed there were four witnesses to support his allegations. By way of further evidence, the ex-Pemex CEO handed over receipts and a video, Gertz added. Lopez Obrador has cast the Pena Nieto administration as corrupt and argues that the energy reform seriously damaged the struggling Pemex, which he has vowed to revive.

Lozoya was extradited to Mexico from Spain last month to stand trial. In an initial court hearing last month, Lozoya denied wrongdoing, and said he would identify those responsible for the crimes he is accused of.

