Left Menu
Development News Edition

Its now DMK vs BJP in Tamil Nadu: V P Duraisamy

Also, being a national party, the BJP has the right to lead the alliance in 2021 Assembly polls, he said. However, the ruling AIADMK, with whose alliance the BJP faced the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, sought to make light of Duraisamy's statement, saying it would respond to the matter only if the saffron party's state leadership endorsed them.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:18 IST
Its now DMK vs BJP in Tamil Nadu: V P Duraisamy

The BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu has altered the political landscape in the state and the 2021 Assembly elections will be a fight between it and DMK, under a BJP-led alliance, the saffron party's state vice president V P Duraisamy claimed on Wednesday. Also, being a national party, the BJP has the right to lead the alliance in 2021 Assembly polls, he said.

However, the ruling AIADMK, with whose alliance the BJP faced the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, sought to make light of Duraisamy's statement, saying it would respond to the matter only if the saffron party's state leadership endorsed them. "The BJP has grown spectacularly in Tamil Nadu. Earlier it was AIADMK (now ruling party) versus the DMK. Now after the Ku Ka Selvam (episode), it has become BJP versus DMK in the next Assembly elections," Duraisamy told reporters here.

Selvam, the DMK MLA from the city's Thousand Lights constituency and apparently leaning towards the BJP, had met its party chief J P Nadda in Delhi last week and also visited the saffron party's state head office, even as he was suspended from the Dravidian party. He had wanted DMK chief M K Stalin to sever the party's ties with the Congress, besides demanding the party president to criticise a YouTube group that had denigrated 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham' a Tamil hymn sung in praise of Lord Murugan.

Asked about the alliance, Duraisamy said "all like-minded parties would be part of the alliance. Our alliance will surely win the elections and form the government." When asked which party would lead the alliance, Duraisamy shot back, "the BJP, of course." "Being a national party, the BJP has the right to lead the alliance in the coming Assembly elections in the state. But this is my personal view. The party leadership will take a decision on the alliance," Duraisamy, himself a former DMK leader who joined the party in May, added.

Responding to Duraisamy, the AIADMK hinted that such statements would carry weight only if it was made by the BJP state unit president L Murugan. "Did Murugan say this?" asked senior leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

"Murugan is the state BJP chief. Anyone can make any opinion in a democratic set up. Whether it is the party view, let him (Murugan) clarify. We will respond then," he told reporters when asked about Duraisamy's remarks..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID hospital fire: one arrested

The administrator of the private hospital here where eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire last week was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of causing death by negligence, a police official said. Bharat Mahant 57, main administrator of Sh...

Leading experts across the globe to discuss India's development in a non-stop 24-hour event convened by The/Nudge Foundation

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 12 ANINewsVoir On August 15, 2020, Indias 74th Independence Day, TheNudge Foundation in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and the Skoll Foundation is organising TheNudge Forum global edition from 000...

MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at G...

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020