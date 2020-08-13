Left Menu
BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Gehlot govt tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday, said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:05 IST
Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday, said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia told a press conference, "There are a lot of differences in the government. The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion."

"I think, public opinion has changed about this government. They do not have a future. This government has lost morally," he added. On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month needs to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and democracy.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open. Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the top Congress leadership. (ANI)

