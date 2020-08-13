Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria says reversing U.S. visa ban will take 'enormous resources'

In a statement on Thursday, Buhari said that after suggestions from a report by the committee, they had "fully resolved" two out of six U.S. concerns, "substantially satisfied" two others and had made "some progress" on the last two. But he said they were still drafting a "workable plan" for the report's full suggestions, which require "enormous resources." "I am delighted that this progress, especially the uploading of Lost and Stolen Passport and Travel Documents, has been acknowledged by the United States Government," Buhari said. A U.S. embassy spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:25 IST
Nigeria says reversing U.S. visa ban will take 'enormous resources'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@raufaregbesola)

Overturning a U.S. ban on Nigerians seeking immigrant visas will take "enormous resources", but the nation is making progress, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

Nigeria was among six countries in an expanded version of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban, announced in January, which blocked their citizens from obtaining U.S. visas that can lead to permanent residency. U.S. officials cited issues such as sub-par passport technology and failure to sufficiently exchange information on terrorism suspects and criminals.

Nigerian Interior Minister Ogbeni Aregbesola asked the U.S. ambassador in Abuja to drop the ban, but also chaired a committee to address U.S. concerns. In a statement on Thursday, Buhari said that after suggestions from a report by the committee, they had "fully resolved" two out of six U.S. concerns, "substantially satisfied" two others and had made "some progress" on the last two.

But he said they were still drafting a "workable plan" for the report's full suggestions, which require "enormous resources." "I am delighted that this progress, especially the uploading of Lost and Stolen Passport and Travel Documents, has been acknowledged by the United States Government," Buhari said.

A U.S. embassy spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Buhari said Nigeria would harmonize citizen identification data held by different parts of government, create a national criminal management system modelled on INTERPOL and start a national criminal DNA laboratory.

His statement did not specify what Nigeria had done already. A spokesman for Buhari directed questions to Aregbesola, who could not be immediately reached. Nigerians can still obtain visas for study, work and travel in the United States, but, in the 2018 fiscal year, just 8,000 Nigerians obtained immigrant visas.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bar Council of India seeks laptops for all needy advocates, resumption of open courts

The Bar Council of India has requested the Union and state governments to provide basic Ipadslaptops to all needy advocates of the country for the purposes of e-filing and virtual hearings from their homes, offices. It has also requested pr...

In historic breakthrough, UAE and Israel establish diplomatic ties

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the UAE on Thursday became the first Gulf country and the third in the Arab world to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as part of a deal to halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West ...

Motor racing-Ricciardo still hoping to leave his mark on Renault F1 boss

Australian Daniel Ricciardo is still hoping to leave his mark on Renault Formula One team boss Cyril Abiteboul before moving to McLaren.The 31-year-old made a bet with Abiteboul last year under which the Frenchman agreed to get a tattoo of ...

Bahrain says UAE-Israel agreement strengthens chances of peace - BNA

The Gulf state of Bahrain welcomed an accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which stops Israeli annexation plans and raises the chances of peace, state news agency BNA said on Thursday.The small island state of Bahrain is a clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020