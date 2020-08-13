Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reopen gyms, BJP leader Fadnavis tells CM Thackeray

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to reopen gyms in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:29 IST
Reopen gyms, BJP leader Fadnavis tells CM Thackeray
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to reopen gyms in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis. In his letter Fadnavis has written, "If you have opened liquor shops, then why shouldn't gyms be allowed to open? It's true that improvement in financial condition of the state is important but it's also true that improving health is more important in these times."

Gyms were shut across various States across India as the COVID-19 cases rapidly increased in the country. Maharashtra has reported 1,47,820 active COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus making it harder for Colombia's indigenous Wayuu to survive -HRW

Coronavirus is making it more difficult for indigenous Wayuu people in Colombia to survive and putting children at risk of malnutrition, advocacy group Human Rights Watch HRW said on Thursday.Even before coronavirus, food insecurity and mal...

Israel hails UAE deal but Palestinians - and settlers - dismayed

Israel talked of history and Palestinians of being blindsided after Thursdays surprise announcement of a deal to normalise relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.In a nationwide televised address, Israeli Prime Mini...

Bar Council of India seeks laptops for all needy advocates, resumption of open courts

The Bar Council of India has requested the Union and state governments to provide basic Ipadslaptops to all needy advocates of the country for the purposes of e-filing and virtual hearings from their homes, offices. It has also requested pr...

In historic breakthrough, UAE and Israel establish diplomatic ties

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the UAE on Thursday became the first Gulf country and the third in the Arab world to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as part of a deal to halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020