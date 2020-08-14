Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP FACT CHECK: Harris eligible to serve as VP, president

Her mother, a cancer researcher from India, and her father, an economist from Jamaica, met as graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley. Since she was born on US soil, she is considered a natural born U.S. citizen under the 14th Amendment, and she is eligible to serve as either the vice president or president, Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, told The Associated Press Thursday.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:38 IST
AP FACT CHECK: Harris eligible to serve as VP, president

False claims that Kamala Harris is not legally eligible to serve as US vice president or president have been circulating in social media posts since 2019, when she first launched her Democratic primary campaign. On Thursday, after Harris was selected by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to serve as his running mate, President Donald Trump elevated the conspiracy while speaking to reporters from the White House podium.

A look at the claim: THE CLAIM: Harris is ineligible to serve as vice president or president because her mother is from India and her father is from Jamaica. Trump said he “heard" the California senator doesn't meet the requirements, adding, “I have no if idea that's right.” THE FACTS: That's false. Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California, according to a copy of her birth certificate, obtained by The Associated Press. Her mother, a cancer researcher from India, and her father, an economist from Jamaica, met as graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley.

Since she was born on US soil, she is considered a natural born U.S. citizen under the 14th Amendment, and she is eligible to serve as either the vice president or president, Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, told The Associated Press Thursday. “Full stop, end of story, period, exclamation point,” Levinson said.

There is “no serious dispute” in the legal community around the idea that someone born in the US can serve as president, said Juliet Sorensen, a law professor at Northwestern University. “The VP has the same eligibility requirements as the president,” Sorensen said. “Kamala Harris, she has to be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, and a resident in the United States for at least 14 years. She is. That's really the end of the inquiry.” Trump was asked directly about the social media posts by a reporter Thursday. “I heard today that she doesn't meet the requirements,” Trump said in response.

The false claims first started circulating on social media in 2019, during Harris' presidential campaign, and they were revived against last week, days ahead of her selection as Biden's running mate. Facebook posts falsely said she would not be eligible to take over for Biden, because her parents were both immigrants. “I can't believe people are making this idiotic comment,” Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University professor of constitutional law, told The Associated Press at the time. “She is a natural-born citizen and there is no question about her eligibility to run.” Trump was a high-profile force behind the so-called “birther movement” — the lie that questioned whether President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, was eligible to serve. Only after mounting pressure during his 2016 campaign did Trump disavow the claims.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt constructing community facilitation centre at Batapora in Srinagar

To provide a gathering place for the people of Batapora, the Central Government is constructing a community facilitation centre in the area. Srinagar Municipal corporationSMC is carrying out the construction work for this centre, which can ...

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows

New Zealands government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and exten...

CII officials call for Indo-African partnerships to accelerate Africa’s development

The groundwork has been laid for Indian investors who are looking to invest in Africa.During a recent virtual conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry CII and its partners, officials called for Indo-African partnerships to ...

France, Netherlands added to UK's 14-day quarantine list

Hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers on Friday faced the prospect of having to go into self-isolation for 14 days when they return home after the British government reimposed quarantine restrictions on France following a recent pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020