Maha Governor hoists tricolour in Pune on Independence Day

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoisted the national flag at the Council Hall here on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday. State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, welcomed the governor.

Pune MP Girish Bapat, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Collector Ayush Prasad, Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham and other officials were present on the occasion.