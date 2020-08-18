Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Trudeau to tap ally Freeland as finance minister, source says

"Freeland does not have the business background of her predecessor, but she managed the ministry of foreign affairs file remarkably well, including dealing with the difficult renegotiation of free trade with the United States," said Craig Alexander, chief economist with Deloitte Canada. "Markets will likely anticipate that the new minister of finance will work exceedingly well with the prime minister," Alexander said.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:18 IST
Canada's Trudeau to tap ally Freeland as finance minister, source says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday will tap Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former journalist and his most trusted ally, to be his new finance minister after Bill Morneau resigned, a government source told Reuters. Freeland, 52, will be the first woman to hold the job. Her experience negotiating a new North American trade deal and her relationships with provincial premiers make her a good choice, the source said, confirming earlier reports by CTV and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC).

Morneau, a multi-millionaire and former business executive, held an impromptu news conference late on Monday to announce his resignation amid friction with Trudeau over spending policies, and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program. Freeland, who is considered Trudeau's most likely successor as Liberal Party leader, spearheaded the negotiation of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact as Canada's foreign minister and minister for international trade in Trudeau's previous cabinet.

Now she will be tasked with reviving an economy crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the budget deficit this fiscal year forecast to hit C$343.2 billion ($253.4 billion), which would be the largest shortfall since World War Two. "Freeland does not have the business background of her predecessor, but she managed the ministry of foreign affairs file remarkably well, including dealing with the difficult renegotiation of free trade with the United States," said Craig Alexander, chief economist with Deloitte Canada.

"Markets will likely anticipate that the new minister of finance will work exceedingly well with the prime minister," Alexander said. The Canadian dollar notched its strongest intraday level in nearly seven months at 1.3148 per U.S. dollar, or 76.06 U.S. cents, amid broader declines for the greenback.

Freeland also holds the intergovernmental affairs portfolio, which now probably will have to be given to someone else. Trudeau will suspend the current parliamentary session and then bring legislators back in October to outline his agenda, the government source said. The CBC said there would likely be a new budget in the autumn, Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

Before entering politics in 2013, Freeland worked with several media companies, including the Financial Times, the Globe and Mail, and Reuters News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lukashenko tries to keep security forces on side with medals, appeal

The Interior Ministry in Belarus acknowledged on Tuesday that police were quitting their posts in response to calls from the political opposition, after President Alexander Lukashenko awarded medals to police who have helped him stay in pow...

77 virus deaths, 4,336 fresh cases in UP; total count 1,62,434

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its worst daily fatality count with 77 more people succumbing to coronavirus even as a minister and two lawmakers are among the fresh 4,336 cases. So far, 2,585 people have died from the infection in the st...

Naval Commanders' Conference to discuss operational readiness, tri-service synergy

The Naval Commanders Conference will begin here on Wednesday to review major operational, logistics and administrative activities and discuss ways to optimise tri-service synergy. The conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop ...

Skill training programme for drug abuse victims conducted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it conducted a skill training programme for drug abuse victims in six districts of the state. Punjab Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this programme has been conducted in Moga,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020