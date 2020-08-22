Left Menu
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community in the US, India and around the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Joining @ JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” Harris said, retweeting Biden's tweet.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:19 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community in the US, India and around the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a tweet.

Harris also extended her greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion. "Joining @ JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Harris said, retweeting Biden's tweet. On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday, Biden, 77, accepted the Democratic Party's nomimation as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.

Harris, 55, scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice-presidential nomination on the third day of the DNC.

