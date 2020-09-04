Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia's Tigray region to holds poll, defying federal government

Tigray, whose leaders dominated the previous administration and have often bitterly denounced Abiy, announced it would hold elections anyway. "We know there is an open threat by Abiy to militarily intervene against Tigray and to cut funds, but we will still go ahead with the vote," said Getachew Reda, a former federal information minister and now a spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:30 IST
Ethiopia's Tigray region to holds poll, defying federal government

Ethiopia's northern Tigray region will head to the polls on Wednesday in defiance of the federal government, the latest challenge to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from a slew of regional leaders flexing their muscles ahead of next year's national elections.

Abiy has overseen sweeping democratic reforms since taking power in Africa's second most populous nation two years ago. But the federal government - and major opposition parties - agreed to postpone national and regional elections due in August until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control. Tigray, whose leaders dominated the previous administration and have often bitterly denounced Abiy, announced it would hold elections anyway.

"We know there is an open threat by Abiy to militarily intervene against Tigray and to cut funds, but we will still go ahead with the vote," said Getachew Reda, a former federal information minister and now a spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front. "We know there will be consequences." Abiy has given little away about his plans. A spokeswoman for his office said in a text message that the vote would provoke "a constitutional response" and referred Reuters to parliament.

The spokesman for parliament, Ato Gebru Gebresilasie, did not return calls seeking comment, but a report by the International Crisis Group think tank warned last month that the two sides were on a "collision course" and said: "If Tigray proceeds, Abiy's government is ready to consider any new regional administration illegitimate." Tigrayans are only a small minority in the Horn of Africa nation of 110 million, but dominated power since 1991, when the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front drove a Marxist military dictator from power. The Front was a coalition of four ethnically-based parties, including the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Last year, three of the four parties in the coalition joined to create the new Prosperity Party under Abiy. The Tigrayans refused. Some said they felt persecuted - many former officials who have appeared on trial since Abiy took power are Tigrayan. But in a dynamic playing out all over Ethiopia, the long-ruling regional party is itself facing pressure from more zealous ethnic nationalists. A new party is openly pushing Tigrayan secession from Ethiopia, a polyglot nation of more than 80 ethnic groups.

For now, that's a fringe idea, said Dr Asnake Kefale, associate professor of political science at Addis Ababa University. "Among the people there isn't a will to become independent," he said. "It's an idea that is played with by the elites."

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open; Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Tiafoe feeling positive again after COVID-19 negativityFrances Tiafoe says he would have probably laughed if someone told him he will make the third round of his home Grand Slam at the U....

Thailand races to contact trace as coronavirus reappears

Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, health officials said on Friday, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case. ...

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal

Police guarded a Lisbon court behind crowd barriers on Friday before the trial of Rui Pinto, whose Football Leaks website published a huge trove of documents exposing the multi-million dealings of European soccer clubs. The 31-year-old form...

Ishaan Khatter shares glimpse of first look test for 'Khaali Peeli'

Actor Ishaan Khatter who will next be seen essaying the role of a taxi driver in the upcoming film Khaali Peeli, on Friday dropped glimpses of his look test from the film and termed the role as one of my favourite characters so far. The Dh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020