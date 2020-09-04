Left Menu
Sri Lankan government gazettes 20A Constitution Amendment draft

There are 5 of them already in government.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Sri Lankan government has gazetted the 20th Constitution Amendment draft, the new proposed legislation that would replace the 19th Amendment introduced in 2015 that curtailed the powers of the President and strengthened the role of Parliament. The 19A was seen as the most progressive pro-democracy reformist move since Sri Lanka came to be governed under the all-powerful executive presidency in 1978. It depoliticised the government administration by ensuring the independence of key pillars such as the judiciary, public service and elections.

However, the 20th Amendment proposes to restore full legal immunity to the President, removing the provisions made in the 19A to take legal action against the President. Udaya Gammanpila, the minister for energy and also the co-spokesman of the government, said that a minimum 3 weeks must be allowed from the date of gazetting the 20A before it could be placed on the order book of parliament for debate and adaptation.

"This can be six weeks if legal action is to be instituted at the Supreme Court by interested parties," he said. The 20A has proposed several changes which include the replacement of the vital Constitutional Council (CC) with a new body called the Parliamentary council.

"The PC will consist only of members of parliament with no place for civil society representatives," according to local media reports. Also, three Independent commissions, which include the Elections Commission, will be abolished.

According to 20A, the chairpersons and members of the commissions shall be appointed by the president. In making such appointments, the president shall seek the observations of the Parliamentary Council (PC).

Earlier under the 19A, all these appointments were the responsibility of the CC. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa outlined his commitment to abolish the 19th Amendment during his ceremonial address to Parliament last month.

The 19A Amendment adopted in 2015 by the then reformist government was subject to much criticism by the Rajapaksa clan as it prevented dual citizens from contesting elections. At the time, two of the Rajapaksa family members including the current president were dual citizens of the US and Sri Lanka. President's younger brother and SLPP founder and its National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa is a dual citizen of US and Sri Lanka. There are 5 of them already in government.

Significantly under the 20A draft, there is no provision on the Right to Information Commission, which was established by the 19A while two important commissions, established by the 19A have been abolished-- Audit Service Commission and National Procurement Commission. Under the 20A draft, the President will enjoy complete legal immunity.

No fundamental rights petition can be filed against the President. "Article 35 in it says while any person holds office as President, no proceedings shall be instituted or continued against him in any court or tribunal in respect of anything done or omitted to be done by him either in his official or private capacity," according to the draft of 20A.

Also, the president is empowered to dissolve the parliament at his will after one year of a new parliament is elected, which means the president can remove the prime minister and his cabinet at his will even though a parliament will be elected for a 5 year term. The 20A provisions also do away with the limitation on the number of cabinet ministers.

The SLPP from the time the 19A was adopted in 2015 has been clamouring for its abolition, alleging that the amendment was meant to politically clamp the members of the Rajapaksa family. It made dual citizens ineligible to contest elections - at least 2 members of the family, including the current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were dual citizens at the time of 19A was approved.

In the recently concluded election, the SLPP and allies won 150 seats and have a two-third majority to affect the constitutional change they desire. While Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected as the Sri Lankan President in November last year, his eldest brother Mahida Rajapaksa won the general election and assumed charge as Prime Minister on August 9.

