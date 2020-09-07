Left Menu
Development News Edition

Election for Maha Council's deputy chairperson on Tuesday

The opposition BJP, however, called for postponing the election in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. "Members are aware that the important post is lying vacant. Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said the election should be postponed. "We had said (during a meeting of the business advisory committee) that the election should not be held at this juncture given the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:19 IST
Election for Maha Council's deputy chairperson on Tuesday

Election for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Council's deputy chairperson will be held on Tuesday, the council's chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar said after the state legislature's two-day monsoon session began on Monday. The opposition BJP, however, called for postponing the election in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Members are aware that the important post is lying vacant. The election for the same will be held on Tuesday," Nimbalkar said in the Council, and added that nominations for the election will be scrutinised at 5 pm on Monday. Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said the election should be postponed.

"We had said (during a meeting of the business advisory committee) that the election should not be held at this juncture given the COVID-19 crisis. You can see that several members are not present in the House today. All these members will be deprived of their rights," Darekar said. He noted that elections of all local governing bodies have also been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can postpone this (deputy chairpersons) election too," the BJP leader said. The council chairman, however, maintained that it is his prerogative to schedule the election and it will be held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reached out to the opposition and called for electing the deputy chairperson unopposed. "I request you (Darekar) to see that the deputy chairperson is elected unopposed. We should sit together and unanimously decide the same. We are ready for it," Pawar said.

According to sources, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has not yet finalised the name of its candidate for the deputy chairpersons election. The Congress is keen on contesting the election, the sources said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS forensic team conducts viscera test of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days, said Dr Sudhir Gu...

JU final semester exams in digital mode but no dates fixed

Jadavpur University has decided that the final semester examination in arts and science stream will be held in digital mode but the date for the tests has not been fixed, an official said on Monday. The faculty meeting of the university on ...

Kangana thanks Amit Shah, says no patriot can be crushed

Kangana Ranaut on Monday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with Y-plus category security after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, Kangana...

AAP leaders hold protest in Delhi demanding release of salaries of MCD employees

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leaders and councillors on Monday held a protest in support of Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD employees who were not getting their salaries for the last six months. MCD employees have not got their salaries for the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020