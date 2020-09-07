Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

Harris, 55, strongly criticised President Trump and Attorney General William Barr for denying there is systemic racism in the US justice system, saying they are "spending full time in a different reality." "The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and, frankly, since our inception, which is, we do have two systems of justice in America," Harris told CNN in an interview. But she said she was optimistic that as a nation, Americans hold dear to an ideal that is inscribed in marble on the Supreme Court, which is that ideal of equal justice under law.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:56 IST
'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-origin Senator rebuked President Donald Trump and his Attorney General for denying there is systemic racism in the country's justice system. The strong criticism from Harris, the first Black and Indian-American woman on a major party vice presidential ticket came less than two months before the US presidential election.

Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Harris are challenging incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party in the November 3 election. Harris, 55, strongly criticised President Trump and Attorney General William Barr for denying there is systemic racism in the US justice system, saying they are "spending full time in a different reality." "The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and, frankly, since our inception, which is, we do have two systems of justice in America," Harris told CNN in an interview.

But she said she was optimistic that as a nation, Americans hold dear to an ideal that is inscribed in marble on the Supreme Court, which is that ideal of equal justice under law. "And so, while we have two systems of justice, we also fight for equal justice under law. And that means doing what Joe Biden and I are proposing, which is having a criminal justice system that, yes, bans choke holds and carotid holds, make sure that we're going to require accountability for police officers who break the rules and break the law." Harris said their administration would invest in communities and the economic strength of those communities, but doing it all recognising that there are huge disparities in the country based on race. "And it does us no good if we want to solve those disparities to pretend they don't exist," she said.

Harris also suggested that President Trump was not a "real leader" on racial justice and was trying to "pretend that he has been a leader" on the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't think that most reasonable people who are paying attention to the facts would dispute that there are racial disparities and a system that has engaged in racism in terms of how the laws have been enforced," said Harris, a California senator and former state attorney general. "It does us no good to deny that. Let's just deal with it. Let's be honest. These might be difficult conversations for some, but they're not difficult conversations for leaders, not for real leaders." Barr, America's top law enforcement official, dismissed the idea of "two justice systems" told CNN on Wednesday. "I think we have to be a little careful about throwing the idea of racism around," he said. "I don't think it is as common as people suggest." Asked specifically about systemic racism during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week, Trump refused to acknowledge it, saying, "Well, you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence we've seen in Portland and here and other places." Protests against racial injustice, particularly in law enforcement, have swept across America as police violence against Black Americans -- including George Floyd in Minneapolis, Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York -- has dominated headlines in recent months.

"I'm very clear that we have got to in America re-imagine how we are accomplishing public safety," Harris - the child of immigrants from India and Jamaica - said. "If we want to create safe communities, one of the smartest ways we can do that is invest in the health of those communities, because healthy communities are safe communities," Harris said.

"There is no vaccine for racism," she had said in her acceptance speech last month and criticised Trump for turing "our tragedies into political weapons," she said. "Donald Trump's failure has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris had said, referring to the racing tensions and the coronavirus pandemic that has severely hit the country.

CNN, quoting a July ABC News/Washington Post poll, reported that nearly nine in 10 Black Americans said they are not confident police treat Black and White Americans equally, while a majority of White Americans said they are confident they are treated equally. Meanwhile, Harris on Monday tweeted that President Trump keeps saying the US economy is improving—but the truth is, only the wealthiest are reaping the benefits. She pointed out that over 100,000 small businesses have closed their doors for good, almost 30 million are on unemployment and too many families are unsure how to pay their rent, amidst the severe impact of the pandemic..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ASEM calls for concerted international cooperation to combat COVID-19

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as an unparalleled global health crisis that has caused grave disruptions to the world economy, the Asia-Europe Meeting ASEM on Monday called for concerted international cooperation, with transparent and tim...

Chirag to take call on LJP's tie-up with Nitish; JD(U) says NDA members must accept Bihar CM's leadership

The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday authorised its president Chirag Paswan to take a call on whether the party will fight against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JDU in the upcoming assembly polls and decided to prepare a list of can...

2020 season preview capsules: NFC South

NFC South listed in predicted order of finishNew Orleans Saints Projected 2020 record 12-42019 record 13-3 2019 summary A loaded roster and a quality backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater helped the Saints go a perfect 5-0 with Drew Brees...

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

At least there wont be a government shutdown. But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill or much else.Talks between top Democrats and the Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020